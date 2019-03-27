NHS Highland expecting £17m overspend
NHS Highland said it expects to overspend in its 2018-19 financial year by £17m.
Last year, the health board which provides services in the Highlands and Argyll and Bute, overspent by £15m.
The need for temporary staff, including consultants, to fill vacancies and non-recurring costs are among factors behind the latest forecasted overspend.
But vice-chairwoman Melanie Newdick said the board was optimistic about its future financial position.
NHS Highland has a new chief executive, Iain Stewart, and a new chairman, Prof Boyd Robertson.
Ms Newdick said: "The key thing is that there are quite a number of differences between this time last year and now.
"We have got a new chief executive and a new chairman and we have a whole new project management structure in there to deal with all those sorts of issues, and to try and get on top of the issues we have had."
She added: "It is a disappointing and frustrating situation to be in, but a lot of changes going forward into the new year."