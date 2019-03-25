Highlands & Islands

Inverness taxi driver may have had medical episode before crash

  • 25 March 2019

A taxi driver may have become unwell moments before a fatal crash in the Highlands, a sheriff has said.

Evan Cameron, 63, from Inverness, was the sole occupant of the Volvo V40 car involved in the accident last year.

The taxi crashed through a bridge parapet on the B9176 Struie road near Ardgay and fell on to rocks below.

Following a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Christopher Dickson said Mr Cameron may have had a "medical episode".

The taxi driver suffered from emphysema, a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In his determination, Sheriff Dickson said the injuries Mr Cameron sustained in the crash on 5 June were the likely cause of his death and not his medical condition.

The sheriff said: "At the outset of the inquiry I extended my condolences to Mr Cameron's family. I was joined in those condolences by the procurator fiscal.

"I wish to formally repeat my condolences to Mr Cameron's family in this determination."

