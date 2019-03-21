Image copyright Agnes Proudhon-Smith family Image caption Agnes Proudhon-Smith was 50 and from the London area

A woman who died after being swept into the sea at a beach in the Western Isles on Wednesday morning has been named by police.

Agnes Proudhon-Smith, 50, was a photographer from the London area.

Police, HM Coastguard and the RNLI were called to the Nisabost area in the Isle of Harris at about 07:45.

A Coastguard helicopter flew Ms Proudhon-Smith to Western Isles Hospital in Lewis where police said she was "sadly pronounced dead".

It is believed she had been on rocks before she ended up in the water. She was recovered from the shoreline.

Ms Proudhon-Smith specialised in portraits of families and children. She also did travel photography.