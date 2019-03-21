A man had footage of himself raping another man in Inverness, the High Court in Edinburgh has heard.

Hairdresser Joshua Hunter, 24, carried out the sexual assault on his victim, also 24, in the early hours of Christmas Day morning in 2015.

The victim had been drinking heavily in Inverness city centre. He could recall sharing a taxi with Hunter but had no memory of the attack.

Hunter, formerly of Dunfermline, will be sentenced next month.

He admitted assaulting and raping the man while he was intoxicated with alcohol and asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

The judge, Lord Pentland, told Hunter that he had pled guilty to "a serious sexual offence".

He called for a background report to be prepared on Hunter and put him on the sex offenders' register ahead of sentencing next month.

Hunter's victim contacted police after he was made aware the footage existed, the court heard. Officers found the footage on a phone.

Indecent images

Lord Pentland said he had read remarks made by another judge, Lady Scott, when she sentenced Hunter to four years and four months imprisonment for a catalogue of crimes last year.

In the previous case Hunter encouraged his male victims, one of them a 12-year-old boy, to take explicit pictures and videos and send them to him using a false female profile.

He extorted cash from some of the men under threat of publishing the material on social media or distributing it to family and friends.

In this case, also at the High Court in Edinburgh, Hunter admitted a total of 13 charges.

He pled guilty to nine charges of extortion, offences of causing an underage child to participate in sexual activity and possessing and making indecent images of children.

The offences were committed in Inverness and the Inverness area, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Lanarkshire between 1 January 2015 and 1 May 2017.