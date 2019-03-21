Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened near Merkinch Community Centre earlier this month

Police have renewed an appeal for information after a 17-year-old girl was indecently assaulted in Inverness on 10 March.

The attack happened at about 22:50 near Merkinch Community Centre in Merkinch.

Police want to trace a male described as being "very slim", white, about 5ft 5in to 5ft 7in tall and in his late teens.

He was wearing dark plimsoll-type shoes and navy Mackenzie jogging bottoms which had a white and red band.

Police have released an image of the type of jogging bottoms the male was wearing.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The male teenager police want to trace was wearing navy Mackenzie jogging bottoms

Det Con Gary Hines said: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance so far we would urge anyone with any information that could assist with this inquiry to contact police as soon as possible.

"We have released the image of this pair of trousers in the hope they may be recognisable to anyone who was in the area around that time.

"If you can assist could you please contact Inverness CID on 101 using reference number NN1662/19 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."