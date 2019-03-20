Image copyright NHS Highland Image caption Iain Stewart was worked in the public sector for more than 30 years

NHS Highland's new chief executive has said he wants to make sure care is delivered closer to where patients live.

Iain Stewart has taken over the role from Elaine Mead, who left in December last year.

NHS Highland provides health services in the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Mr Stewart said the health board would seek to provide care in the "most appropriate setting, at the most appropriate time and cost".

Originally from Stornoway in Lewis, Mr Stewart has worked in the public sector for more than 30 years including within the NHS in England and Wales.

His appointment comes amid an independent review into allegations of a "bullying culture" at NHS Highland.

Mr Stewart told BBC Scotland at the health board's headquarters in Inverness: "What I very much want to do is provide care closer to home to all the different corners of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute."

He said the health board would "embrace" its workforce, resources and technology to better deliver care closer to patients.

Mr Stewart added: "We will look at how we can do things differently and make sure we provide care in the most appropriate setting, at the most appropriate time and cost as well."