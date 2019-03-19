Image copyright PA Image caption The cable would export electricity from wind farms in Shetland to the UK consumer market

Plans to lay a £709m subsea electricity cable from Shetland to the Scottish mainland have been provisionally approved by Ofgem.

The energy regulator said it was minded to give the go-ahead for SSE Networks' (SSEN) 600MW transmission link.

It would allow new wind farms on Shetland to export electricity to the rest of the UK.

However, Ofgem has rejected current proposals for a 600MW cable linking the Western Isles to the mainland.

The energy regulator said it had concerns about the cost to consumers of having the cable constructed at an estimated £663m based on the link serving just two wind farm projects on the isles.

Ofgem said it would instead support alternative proposals for a 450MW cable, which has an estimated cost of £617m, or even a 600MW link but at a reduced cost.

The regulator said the alternative projects would need to "more appropriately" protect consumers from additional costs of funding "a potentially significantly underutilised link".

'Best renewable resource'

SSEN said the Shetland link could be completed in 2024. It had proposed having the Western Isles link laid by 2023.

Ofgem said it was consulting on approving the Shetland cable subject to SSEN demonstrating, by the end of this year, that the Viking Energy Wind Farm project planned for the islands had been awarded subsidies through the UK Government's Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction.

The subsidies would protect consumers from the risk of paying for a link that was bigger than needed, said the regulator.

Industry body Scottish Renewables welcomed the decision on the Shetland cable, but has concerns about the Western Isles link.

Hannah Smith, senior policy manager, said: "Scotland's remote islands have some of the best renewable energy resource in the world.

"We welcome Ofgem's minded-to position on the Shetland interconnector - the lack of which has left promising projects effectively locked out of the energy market for want of a network connection.

"The decision to approve a smaller connection to the Western Isles - which is in an almost-identical situation - does, however, raise questions about whether consumers now and in the future will be denied access to the islands' potential for low-cost renewable generation."

'Fears ill-founded'

Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which has been calling for a cable since 2005, said Ofgem indicating its support for a 450MW cable was a "step in the right direction".

But leader Roddie Mackay added: "I am, however, extremely disappointed at the short-sightedness of Ofgem's position of being minded to approve a 450MW connection rather than 600MW.

"I am confident that the present pipeline of renewables projects will quickly fill a 600MW cable and that Ofgem's fears around 150MW of stranded assets are ill-founded.

"It will be in the consumers interest for a 600MW connection to be built rather than risk the high costs of a second inter-connector in a short number of years."

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil said he was "dismayed" by the rejection of the 600MW proposal.

He said he would be discussing the matter with Ofgem officials.