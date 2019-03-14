Image copyright PA Image caption Almost 60 aircraft will be involved in Joint Warrior

More than 10,000 military personnel are to take part in a major UK-led Nato exercise in Scotland.

Joint Warrior is held twice a year, in spring and autumn.

Starting on 30 March, the first of this year's exercises will involve 35 warships, five submarines and 59 aircraft.

The Clyde will be a gathering point for many of the ships involved and some of the aircraft will operate from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

The exercise involves live-firing training at ranges in the Highlands, including at Cape Wrath.

Last April's staging of Joint Warrior saw a delegation of Russian military personnel come to Scotland to observe one of Europe's largest Nato exercises.

The visit was in line with the UK's obligations to the Vienna Document which aims to promote mutual trust and transparency among states signed to it.

While not unusual, the visit for Joint Warrior came amid suggestions of a new Cold War.