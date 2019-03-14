Image caption The drugs were found in a container in the port of Mombasa

The son of a Highland aristocrat has been acquitted of trafficking nearly 100kg (220lbs) of cocaine into Kenya.

Jack Alexander Wolf Marrian, the son of Lady Emma Clare Campbell of Cawdor, was charged three years ago but denied the charge at court in Nairobi.

He was charged after drugs said to be worth about £4m were found in a container at the port of Mombasa.

The haul was discovered in containers at the seaport in 2016 by Kenyan and authorities.

'Hugely relieved'

The class A drugs were allegedly shipped around the world in containers labelled as carrying sugar destined for Uganda.

Prosecutors said documents found on the ship that was used to transport the cargo detailed Mr Marrian as a director of Mshale Uganda Limited, the firm which was to receive the containers.

The case against him was withdrawn in January. He was formally acquitted on Thursday at Kenya's high court.

He said he was "hugely relieved that after so long the prosecution has had the courage to do the right thing".

Mr Marrian was born into the Clan Campbell of Cawdor, but grew up in Nairobi. He attended one of Kenya's leading international schools at the same time as the cyclist Chris Froome.