Teenager admits raping 12-year-old girl

A 17-year-old boy who raped a 12-year-old girl has been sentenced to three years and two months in detention.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also placed on the sex offenders register.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the teenager initially denied raping the girl at a house in Carluke on two occasions in March 2017.

But he was later caught by DNA evidence and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Passing sentence, judge Lord Mulholland told him: "You need to address this behaviour. You need to respect women and respect their wishes."