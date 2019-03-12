A party of climbers has been caught up in an avalanche on Ben Nevis, police have said.

Inverness Coastguard helicopter and an air ambulance have been sent to the scene.

Police Scotland said several people were involved in the incident in a gully on the mountain.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service had assessed the potential avalanche risk in Lochaber, where Ben Nevis, as "high" on Monday.

Police Scotland said: "We were made aware of an avalanche on Ben Nevis shortly after 11:50 this morning.

"Police Scotland is currently co-ordinating the mountain rescue response to this incident and is supporting partners at the scene. No further details are available at this time"

