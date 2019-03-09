Image copyright Geograph/John Fielding Image caption The climbers were believed to be on Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters in Glencoe

Two climbers are missing following an avalanche in the Scottish Highlands.

Mountain rescue teams are searching for the pair who were believed to be climbing on Stob Coire nan Lochan, part of the Three Sisters ridges in Glencoe, on Friday.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue led the search for six hours on Friday night, alongside Lochaber Mountain Rescue. Rescue efforts continued on Saturday.

Team leader John Stevenson said the two were still "overdue".

He continued: "We have some team members down there but we're only guessing at the moment. The two people are just overdue.

"We were asked to send people down to help and are checking out avalanche debris in the area they were supposed to be in.

"The helicopter was out last night and we've gone back this morning."

The risk of avalanche in Glencoe on Friday and Saturday was rated "considerable" by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS), particularly at corrie rims, gully tops and steep slope tops.

A SAIS report warned that conditions would "remain wintry and unsettled" for a few days.