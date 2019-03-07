Image copyright Roz Paterson Image caption Roz Paterson with her children Thea and David

A mother-of-two has started a cancer treatment that she had feared would not be possible in the UK.

Roz Paterson, 52, from Glasgow and now living in Beauly, had expected to spend months in a hospital in the US.

More than £320,000 was raised in donations in January towards the costs of her care in America.

NHS Scotland is now funding the treatment at London's Kings College Hospital and the donations have been refunded or given to charity.

Roz was first diagnosed with lymphoma cancer last summer.

She had initially been told by NHS Scotland that the treatment she wanted was unavailable in Scotland, and that she was ineligible for funding to travel south.

With help from friends and family - husband Malcolm McDonald, 62, and their children Thea, 13, David, 10 - she began a funding drive to raise the cash needed for her treatment, which uses a medicine called Kymriah at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital.

Image copyright Roz Paterson Image caption Roz and her family had been preparing to leave for the US for her treatment

After being told that she would be able to get the treatment in the UK, the crowdfunding donations were refunded.

Money from fundraising events have been donated to the Highland Hospice, Maggie's Highlands, Marie Curie, Macmillan and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Roz said: "In terms of treatment, I've had my T-cells harvested, and they are currently in California, being transformed into CAR-T cells, which I'll have infused on about 20 March at Kings College Hospital in London.

"My state of health is stable, thanks to ongoing chemo, taken as pills daily, and steroids.

"All my preliminary tests suggest heart and other organs are functioning as normal, so I should be able to tolerate the treatment."