Landscape photography winners announced

Image copyright Allan Donald Image caption One of Allan Donald's three winning images called Shining Peak

Dumbarton-based photographer Allan Donald has won this year's Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

The 48-year-old won the prize with a portfolio of three images taken in the Scottish Highlands.

One called Shining Peak is a photograph of light breaking through heavy clouds to light up Sgorr a'Choise in Glen Coe.

Image copyright Allan Donald Image caption Mr Donald won the top prize with a portfolio of three photographs

Image copyright Allan Donald Image caption Another of Mr Donald's winning pictures, Stob Dubh Sunset

Another of Mr Donald's winning images, The Perfect Ridge, shows snow-covered ridges descending from Stob Coire Sgreamhach.

His third image called Stob Dubh Sunset is of mountain ridges.

Image copyright Andrew Bulloch Image caption Andrew Bulloch won the youth category with his photograph of Eriskay's football pitch

Mr Donald said: "I'm lost for words but absolutely delighted with this news, thank you so much for awarding me this honour.

"The standard of landscape photography in Scotland is fantastic and to be given this title makes me both proud and humbled."

Image copyright Douglas MacKay Image caption Douglas MacKay won the urban category of the competition

Image copyright Sean Kerr Image caption The landscape prize went to Sean Kerr

Image copyright Simon Atkinson Image caption Simon Atkinson won the autumn section of the four seasons category

The awards' youth category was won by Andrew Bulloch, from Edinburgh, with his image of a football pitch at Eriskay in the Western Isles.

Organised by Perthshire-based photographer Stuart Low, the competition is now in its fifth year.

The full list of the award winners is available on the competition's website.

