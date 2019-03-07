Image copyright SSE Image caption The finished scheme will involve 84 turbines

More than half the turbines for the £2,6bn Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd (Bowl) project in the Moray Firth have now been installed.

Sixty-six of 84 turbines have been constructed.

Once completed, Bowl is expected to be capable of providing enough electricity for up to 450,000 homes.

The scheme, which involves SSE and other energy companies, is due to be fully operational by the end of this year.

Image copyright BOWL Image caption "Ship-on-legs" Pacific Orca installing a turbine

The wind farm site is situated about eight miles (13km) off the east Caithness coast.

A number of specialist ships have been involved in the construction of Bowl.

They include Pacific Orca, a "ship-on-legs", which has been installing the turbines.

Image copyright SSE Image caption The project is costing £2.6bn

In July last year, the first electricity from the wind farm was exported power to the National Grid from one of the first operational turbines at the site.

Two other wind farms, Moray East and Moray West, are to be constructed in the firth in a separate project.