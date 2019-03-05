Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of 11 regional airports operated by Hial

Air traffic controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) are to go on strike on 26 April.

The members of the Prospect union are in a dispute with their employer over their 2018-19 pay offer.

Action short of a strike, including working to rosters and an overtime ban, will start on 1 April and continue to 31 August.

Prospect said it was seeking to agree a protocol with Hial to ensure cover for emergency incidents.

Seven of Hial's 11 airports will be directly affected by the industrial action.

They are Dundee, Inverness, Wick John O'Groats, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway, and Benbecula.