Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Inverness will be one of seven Hial airports affected by the strikes

Talks are taking place on when air traffic controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited will take strike action over pay.

Controllers who are members of the Prospect union are seeking an improved pay deal.

Prospect said last week industrial action was likely to start in April and continue through the summer.

Representatives from the union and Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) are involved in the talks.

Seven of Hial's 11 airports would be affected by strike action.

They are Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick John O'Groats.