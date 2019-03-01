Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of 11 regional airports operated by Hial

Air traffic controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) have voted in favour of taking strike action in a dispute over pay.

Controllers who are members of the Prospect union rejected a 2% pay offer made last year.

In a ballot, 88% of controllers voted for strike action with 90% backing action short of a strike. The turnout was 86%.

Seven of Hial's 11 airports would be affected by strike action.

They are Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick John O'Groats.

Prospect action is likely to start in April and continue through the summer.

Hial's managing director Inglis Lyon said the company was disappointed controllers had chosen to take industrial action.

He said it was likely to have a "significant impact" on passengers and the communities we serve in the Highlands and Islands.

Mr Lyon said: "The Prospect union has sought a double-digit pay award.

"As a government sponsored agency, Hial must follow the Scottish government pay policy. We cannot implement pay awards more than that directed by government."