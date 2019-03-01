Snowsports centre proposed for Inverness' Torvean Quarry
Plans have been unveiled to transform a disused quarry site in Inverness into a snowsports and outdoor activities centre.
Inverness Snowsports Centre Association wants to create the facilities at Torvean.
The association's proposals include a chairlift to take visitors to the top of a series of dry ski slopes.
Trails catering for mountain bike enthusiasts, and a visitor centre are also planned.
Chairwoman Helen Morgan said the association was aware of having to protect an esker, an ice age geological feature in the area.
The esker - a ridge of gravel deposited by a glacier - is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Ms Morgan said: "We are very much aware of the esker and we plan to improve the path along the top of it."
On funding for the project, she said: "The money would come from grants and fundraising.
"We want this to be for the community and give as many people as possible the chance to use it."