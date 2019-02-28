Man accused of woman's attempted murder in Inverness
- 28 February 2019
A 30-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a 30-year-old woman in Inverness.
Richard Finnis, of Inverness, was also accused of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.
The charge relates to an incident in the Kinmylies Way area of the city on 16 February.
Mr Finnis made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. He was remanded in custody.