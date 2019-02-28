Image copyright SAIS LOchaber Image caption Images of the cornice taken on 11 February and about 10 days later

A huge ledge of snow called a cornice that formed on a Lochaber mountain has melted in February's warm weather.

Cornices are formed by wind-blown snow and can collapse under their own weight and cause avalanches, often during a thaw.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service's (SAIS) Lochaber team took an image of the cornice on Aonach Mor on 11 February.

A new picture taken on Wednesday shows that much of it has melted away.

February has seen record breaking temperatures.

On 21 February, Aboyne broke Scotland's February temperature record which had stood for more than 120 years with a temperature of 18.3C.

Earlier this week, the UK broke the record for its warmest winter day twice with a temperatures of more than 20C recorded in Wales and England.

Colder weather has been forecast for Scotland this weekend, with snow possible in upland areas in parts of the Highlands.