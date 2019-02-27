Image copyright Google Image caption St Brendan's Hospital and Care Home is to be replaced with a new facility on the same site

Plans to replace a small hospital and care home in Castlebay in Barra with a new facility are "progressing on schedule", NHS Western Isles has said.

The health board has been accused of delaying the redevelopment of St Brendan's Hospital and Care Home.

Local councillor Donald Manford has raised his concerns with Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.

NHS Western Isles said it was committed to delivering the project at the "earliest opportunity".

An outline business case for the new hospital, which would serve communities in the isles of Barra and Vatersay, was approved by the Scottish government almost a year ago.

Following his meeting with Ms Freeman, Mr Manford said: "It is not clear why the delay exists and I am very, very pleased with the government's determination that there will be a hospital in Barra and Vatersay."

NHS Western Isles said it was preparing the full business case in partnership with Western Isles local authority, Comhaire nan Eilean Siar.

A spokeswoman said: "The work is progressing on schedule and NHS Western Isles is grateful for the continued support of the Scottish government and likewise remains committed to delivery at the earliest opportunity.

"At present there is no delay in the progress of this work."