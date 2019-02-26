Arnish in Lewis brought back into use for wind farm work
A mothballed fabrication yard has been brought back into use to help in the building of an offshore wind farm.
Arnish, near Stornoway in Lewis, has been inactive for about a year when a contract linked to the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm came to an end.
More than 2,000 tonnes of steel has arrived to make supports for the 100-turbine Moray East scheme in the Moray Firth.
A workforce of about 12 employees is expected to rise to 60.
Canadian Firm DF Barnes, which owns Arnish as well as yards at Methil and Burntisland in Fife - is also submitting bids for contracts on other offshore wind farms.