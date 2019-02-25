Image caption Phoebe Mackenzie died five days after being hit by a car on an A9 slip road

A woman has died five days after being hit by a car in Inverness.

Local woman Phoebe Mackenzie - who was 58 - was involved in a collision on Wednesday 20 February.

She was taken to Raigmore hospital suffering from serious injuries but has since died.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said she was a "much loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother who would be missed greatly by all her family and friends".

They added: "Our family is deeply saddened and in shock."

'Difficult time'

The incident happened on the southbound slip road for the A9 from the Raigmore Interchange at about 13:20 last Wednesday.

The incident involved Mrs Mackenzie and a black Mazda 6. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Sgt Gus Murray said: "Our thoughts are with Phoebe's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"We have already spoken to a number of people in connection with this collision and I would pass on our gratitude to everyone who has assisted with our inquiries."