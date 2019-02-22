Image copyright Oberlander Architects/Rural Design Architects Image caption A range of services are to be provided at the hospital

Planning permission has been granted for a new £15m hospital to serve communities in Badenoch and Strathspey.

NHS Highland submitted the planning application for the community hospital and medical practice on a site at Aviemore Technology Park.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority's planning committee approved the plan at a meeting in Aviemore.

Two small community hospitals in Kingussie and Grantown on Spey are to close once the new building opened.

The new hospital will include a GP practice, public dental service, an urgent care centre, outpatients department, inpatients ward, community health and care departments and a mortuary.

NHS Highland said last year that the full business case for the project was to be presented to the Scottish government in early 2019, with the construction of the hospitals starting once this was approved.