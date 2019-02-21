Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the public can raise concerns over a free coffee with a community police officer

Police in Inverness are hoping to strengthen community relations following the launch of weekly coffee mornings in the city.

The Coffee with a Cop initiative is held at The Bike Shed in Merkinch.

The coffee shop was opened last year in a joint partnership involving the King's Fellowship and the Methodist Church.

Manager Dave Saunders suggested the Coffee with a Cop idea after hearing about a similar scheme near Edinburgh.

Community constable Davie Grant said it offered an opportunity for members of the public to raise concerns over a free coffee.

He said: "In the main, we will probably be dealing with any youth-related issues in the area, i.e. underage drinking and issues related to drugs.

"Road safety is another issue that we deal with quite a lot in the community beats."

The weekly coffee mornings take place on Wednesdays between 11:00 and midday.