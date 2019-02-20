Image copyright Google/Police Scotland Image caption Missing man Richard Finnis was last seen on Kinmylies Way in Inverness

Police have stepped up the search for a man missing in Inverness.

Richard Finnis was last seen at about 13:20 on Saturday 16 February in Kinmylies Way.

The 30-year-old's car - a blue Citroen C3 with registration SD18 WKE - was discovered on Monday 18 February near Cannich.

Searches continue in the Cannich area and specialist officers and dogs have been deployed, along with the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Police said the Citroen car was discovered in a parking area just to the east of Cannich and officers asked anyone who may have seen the vehicle at any point between Saturday afternoon and about 09:30 on Monday to come forward.

It may also have been seen in the Dog Falls car park area in Glen Affric on Saturday afternoon.

Det Insp Eddie Ross said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Richard and we are continuing to urge anyone with information which could assist us to come forward.

'Do not approach'

"We are keen to establish the movements of Richard's car from when he was last seen in Inverness and when the vehicle was found in Cannich.

"In particular we would urge anyone who was driving on routes around the Cannich or Glen Affric area to think back and if you have kept dashcam footage please review this and report anything of note. "

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are looking into a possible sighting at the Dog Falls car park

He added: "We would also ask that people consider whether they have seen a man matching his description walking on roads or paths around the area at any time since Saturday.

"We continue to ask members of the public not to approach Richard if you believe you have seen him but to contact police in the first instance."

Mr Finnis is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with dark hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a sky blue tracksuit top, light blue jeans or tracksuit bottoms and a dark grey bobble hat.

However, officers believe he may have subsequently changed his clothing so would urge people to report any sightings of a man of his age or description particularly in the Cannich, Beauly or Glen Affric areas.