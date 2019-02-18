Image copyright Peter Jolly Northpix Image caption The woman was a passenger in a Nissan Note involved in the collision

A woman has died in hospital three days after being involved in a car crash near Conon Bridge in Ross-shire.

Valerie Taylor, 86, was the front seat passenger in a red Nissan Note when it collided with a black Peugeot 207 while travelling south on the A835 on Wednesday.

She died in the early hours of Saturday.

An 86-year-old man - who was driving the Nissan - suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The occupants of the Peugeot were unhurt.

Sgt Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mrs Taylor at this difficult time.

"The family would like to thank the emergency services and hospital staff within Raigmore Hospital for their help and kind words.

"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and I would like to pass on our gratitude to everyone who has already assisted with our enquires.

"I would also ask anyone who has information of value but has not yet spoken to an officer to come forward as soon as possible."