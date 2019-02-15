Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some airports such as Inverness did experience an increase in passengers

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) saw a fall in overall passenger numbers last year following record figures in 2017 and 2016.

The company operates 11 airports in the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland, Argyll and Dundee.

It has reported that overall numbers were down 0.7% at 1,762,871 in 2018, compared with 1,775,168 in 2017.

In 2016, passenger numbers rose by a rise of 10.6% while 2017 saw a 6.3% on the previous year's figure.

There were increases at individual airports in 2018.

Passenger figures at Inverness, Hial's largest operation, rose by 1.8%.

Benbecula in the Western Isles reported the largest percentage increase in passenger journeys, up 6.2%.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the overall figures illustrated the need for continued investment and support in regional airports.

He added: "We continue to work with our colleagues at Transport Scotland to nurture and develop our network and ensure long-term sustainability for our airports."

"Hial will continue to invest in our airports and we continuously work to improve and enhance the passenger experience for all those who use our facilities."