Image copyright Alan O'Brien Image caption Aultnaskiach Dell is now in the care of a charity

Woods close to Inverness city centre bought more than 40 years ago by a man as present for his wife have been transferred into community ownership.

Aultnaskiach Dell, known locally as The Glen, stretches from Drummond Road towards the River Ness on Island Bank Road.

John Barron purchased the woodland for his wife Aithne.

The couple have now passed it into the care of the charity, Aultnaskiach Dell SCIO.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise supported the group with the cost of legal fees involved in transferring ownership.

Mike Grantham, chairman of Aultnaskiach Dell SCIO, said: "We are still in the very early days of regeneration of the woodland but are really pleased to have reached such an important milestone."

Image copyright Gerald Lennon Image caption The wood is close to Inverness city centre

Gina O'Brien, one of the charity's founders, said it felt "absolutely wonderful" to be able to take over the woods.

She added: "We're thrilled to have it because it opens up the potential for the future for this to become a special place in the hearts of people in Inverness.

"I very much hope that the local people might connect with it to look after it.

"My hope is that the schools might bring their children here because I think when children connect to nature from very young they become the environmentalist and the ecologists of the future."