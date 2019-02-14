Highland council tax rise of 3% agreed

Image copyright Getty Images

Highland councillors have agreed to raise council tax rates by 3% for the coming year.

It will mean householders in an average band D property will pay £1,270 - an increase of £37.

For the first time in over a decade Highland Council had the power to increase council tax levels by more than 3%.

Councillors decided not to because of the demands it would place on local taxpayers.

At a meeting of the full council in Inverness, councillors also agreed a package of cuts designed to save £37m over the next three years.

This will include saving money on additional support needs staff in local schools.

The council's chief executive, Donna Manson, said no jobs would be lost but the service would be made more efficient.