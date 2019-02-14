Image copyright Google Image caption The Francis Street Club started as a British Legion in the 1920s

A social and sports club founded almost 100 years ago has been placed in liquidation with the loss of six jobs.

Francis Street Club and Institute Limited in Wick started out as a Royal British Legion Club.

Later rebranded the Francis Street Club, it hosted a darts exhibition match between legendary players Jocky Wilson and Eric Bristow in the 1980s.

The liquidation was the result of a decline in membership, rising costs and "unsustainable cash flow problems".

Provisional liquidator Iain Fraser, a partner with FRP Advisory, said: "Francis Street Club has been a landmark social, entertainment and sports venue in Caithness for nearly 100 years.

"Sadly, the club has been suffering severe financial problems and liquidation was the only option available to the committee."

He added: "We are working closely with the relevant agencies, including the Redundancy Payments Office, to ensure the staff receive as much support as possible.

"We are now offering the assets of the business for sale, including the building, fixtures and fittings."