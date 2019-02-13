Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption The funicular carries large numbers of snow sports enthusiasts to the slopes

The operator of Cairngorm Mountain has taken action in line with three improvement notices issued by the Health and Safety Executive.

The notices were served in December on CairnGorm Mountain Ltd, the previous operator of the site near Aviemore that went into administration.

Two ski tows at the snowsports centre were closed to the public, but are now ready again for use.

The resort's new operator is planning further improvements.

Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited (CMSL), which runs the centre on behalf of the owner Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), is having a new walkway installed to the Coire na Ciste tow.

It is also reviewing working practices in the waste water treatment plant, an area not accessible to the public.

In a further measure to improve safety, CMSL is exploring the use of asset management software to help plan routine maintenance across the whole resort.

'Decisive action'

Susan Smith, head of business development with HIE, said safety was the "number one priority" at Cairngorm Mountain.

She said: "CMSL has been quick in taking decisive action to address issues inherited from the previous operator and improve the visitor experience.

"This work will continue so that full compliance with Health and Safety Executive requirements is ensured in future."

Ross Harris, interim chief executive of CMSL added: "At Cairngorm Mountain we are committed to maintaining and improving the mountain infrastructure in order to provide the best possible experience for our customers.

"Snow conditions currently permit top to bottom skiing with uplift provided by the car park T bar and the M1 Poma tows. Artificial snow is supporting good skiing at lower levels."

Mr Harris said the weather dictated the amount of skiing available on a day-to-day basis and encouraged customers to check online for the latest updates on conditions.