Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Lana Pheutan was among the major winners at the Gaelic short film awards

A short film about domestic violence has won two top prizes at the 2019 FilmG Awards.

Sòlas won its creator Lana Pheutan the best drama accolade and Lewis-based actor Mairi MacLennan the prize of best performance.

Held annually since 2008, FilmG is a Gaelic-language short film competition.

Wild swimmer Calum Maclean, from Inverness, won best director for his experimental film Fo Bhuaidh on the subject of facing fears.

Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Pupils from Stornoway's Nicholson Institute were among the 2019 winners

Another big winner at the awards - held in Glasgow at the weekend - was Glaiste, which won two of the three awards it was nominated for.

The stop-motion short about mental health by Eilidh Johnson, from Dingwall, won best mobile short and most promising director awards.

Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Jack Weir celebrating his win as the youth category's best young film-maker

Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Mairi MacLennan was presented with the best performance prize in the open category

Pupils from Stornoway's Nicolson Institute won youth category awards for best performance and fluent Gaelic speakers for their comedy piosmathduff.com, and also best script for A-mach à Uchd a' Bhàis, a documentary on the Western Isles' Iolaire disaster of January 1919.

Jack Weir won best young film-maker and Inverness' Millburn Academy won the award for best Gaelic learners.

The Scottish government-sponsored best film award went to in the youth category went to Lochaber High School in Fort William.

Like many of this year's entries, their film Origami focused on bullying, but from the perspective of the bully.

Image copyright FilmG Image caption Wild swimmer Calum Maclean was honoured for his experimental film Fo Bhuaidh

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who attended the awards, said: "My congratulations to Lochaber High School, and all the winners and nominees.

"We recognise the cultural, economic, educational, health and social benefits that Gaelic language and culture brings to the whole of Scotland.

"That's why we want to increase the number of users of the language while increasing opportunities to use it in everyday situations."

He added: "Broadcasting Gaelic-speaking film and television is vital to ensure its continuation at the heart of our cultural identity."

The theme for 2019 entries was "In the Blink of an Eye", and the full list of winners can be found on FilmG's website.