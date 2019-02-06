Two walkers die in fall on Ben Hope

Image copyright Richard Webb/Geograph Image caption The bodies of the men were found by a Coastguard helicopter crew on the north-west side of the mountain

Two hillwalkers have died after falling on Ben Hope in Sutherland.

The bodies of the men were found by a Coastguard helicopter crew on the north-west side of the mountain at about 02:00 on Wednesday.

Concerns had been raised for two men in difficulty at about 15:45 on Tuesday. The search operation also involved the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team.

Police Scotland said both bodies were still on the mountain and that efforts were ongoing to recover them.

Insp Kevin Macleod said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both of these men at this tragic time.

"I would also like to pass on our gratitude to the volunteers of Assynt Mountain Rescue Team for their efforts in extremely challenging conditions."