Teenager arrested following serious assault in Inverness

  • 6 February 2019

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged serious assault in Inverness.

An 18-year-old man required hospital treatment to injuries to his face following an incident in the city's Montague Row on Saturday morning.

Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Eddie Ross thanked the public for assistance with police inquiries into the incident.

