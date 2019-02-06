Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is one of 11 regional airports operated by Hial

Air traffic controllers at Highlands and Islands airports are to vote on staging a series of one-day strikes from 1 April and through the summer.

Members of the Prospect union will be balloted from 11 February to 1 March on taking the industrial action.

The union are in a dispute over pay with their employer Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Hial, which operates 11 regional airports, has said it is committed to continuing "constructive discussions".

The company, which is owned by the Scottish government, said all staff had been given a pay rise, which was a "significant improvement" on previous years.

Seven airports would be affected by potential strike action. They are Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick John O'Groats.

Hial's airports Barra, Campbeltown, Islay and Tiree do not have air traffic controllers.