Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened in Kirkton, near Kyle of Lochalsh.

A woman has died following a road accident near Kyle of Lochalsh.

The 62-year-old was a passenger in a black BMW which was involved in a collision on the A87 at Kirkton shinty pitches.

The one-vehicle crash was reported to police at 17:17 on Monday.

Officers said the road was closed for several hours following the collision and the woman's next of kin had been informed of her death. They appealed for help from potential witnesses.

Sgt David Canning said: "Our thoughts at this time are very much with the family and friends of the victim of this collision.

"I would also extend our thanks to the public for their patience while the road has been closed.

"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer gets in touch as soon as possible."