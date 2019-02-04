Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Bank Street in the early hours of Sunday

Ross County footballer Iain Vigurs has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Inverness city centre at the weekend.

The Championship club said it was aware that one of its players was arrested.

Police Scotland said a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged following a disturbance in the Bank Street area of Inverness early on Sunday morning.

Ross County said: "As this is a police investigation it would be inappropriate to make any further comment."

It added: "The club will also review the matter in line with our code of conduct and disciplinary procedure."