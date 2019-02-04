Highlands & Islands

Snow and ice closes schools in Highlands and Moray

  • 4 February 2019
Snow in Inverness
Image caption Snow falling in Inverness earlier on Monday

Thousands of pupils are off school in north and north east due to travel disruption caused by a heavy overnight snowfall.

More than 20 schools, including schools in Inverness, Grantown on Spey and Kingussie, are shut in the Highlands.

Fifteen schools have been closed in Moray.

There is a Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice affecting the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Argyll and parts of central Scotland.

The warning is in place until midday on Monday.
Image caption Grantown Grammar School is among the the schools closed in the Highlands