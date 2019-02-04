Snow and ice closes schools in Highlands and Moray
- 4 February 2019
Thousands of pupils are off school in north and north east due to travel disruption caused by a heavy overnight snowfall.
More than 20 schools, including schools in Inverness, Grantown on Spey and Kingussie, are shut in the Highlands.
Fifteen schools have been closed in Moray.
There is a Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice affecting the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Argyll and parts of central Scotland.
The warning is in place until midday on Monday.