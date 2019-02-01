Air traffic controllers hold strike ballot

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barra is one of the 11 regional airports operated by Hial

Air traffic controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) are being balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay.

Controllers who are members of the Prospect union rejected a 2% pay offer which was made last year.

The union said it was balloting its members because efforts to resolve the dispute had failed.

Hial, which operates 11 regional airports, said it was committed to continuing "constructive discussions".

The airports operated by Hial include Inverness, Stornoway, Barra, Sumburgh, Tiree and Dundee.

Prospect said an indicative ballot in October suggested its members "strongly backed" strike action.