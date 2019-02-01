Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office warning covers much of the north and east of the country

Police have advised drivers across much of Scotland to "travel with caution" amid treacherous conditions due to freezing temperatures.

The warning comes after a temperature of -15.3C (4.46F) was recorded in Braemar in Aberdeenshire overnight.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is due to remain in place until 12:00.

The freezing temperatures have also resulted in a number of school closures across the Highlands for a third day.

The council said Bonar Bridge Nursery, Bonar Bridge Primary, Durness Primary, Gairloch Nursery, Gairloch Primary, Gledfield Primary, Gledfield Primary Nursery, Kinlochbervie High School, Kinlochbervie Primary, Poolewe Primary, Poolewe Primary Nursery, Rosehall Primary, Scourie Primary and Scourie Primary Nursery had all been shut because of the weather.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Temperatures fell to -15.3C in Braemar overnight into Friday

The yellow weather warning currently covers central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highland, Orkney and Shetland, south-west Scotland and Lothian.

Drivers have been advised to charge mobile phones, and plan their journey and alternative routes, and listen to media broadcasts or visit the Traffic Scotland website.

Aurora borealis

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Stein Connolly from Traffic Scotland, said 145 gritters had been deployed across Scotland to make the roads safer.

He added: "There is some flurries of snow, mostly up the north-west of Scotland, but with temperatures last night down to -15, we're still seeing temperatures at the moment sitting around -8 to -10 and that is right throughout the whole of Scotland."

However, the crisp conditions did provide clear skies, with people across the country reporting sightings of the aurora borealis.

Image copyright Alan Tough Image caption The freezing conditions provided the perfect backdrop for the aurora borealis

Image copyright Claire Allison Image caption The aurora was spotted across Scotland

Alan Tough from Elgin caught the light show on camera at Duffus Castle in Moray, while Claire Allison from Ayrshire captured the spectacle at Ayr beach.