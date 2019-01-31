Coldest night of winter so far with -13C in Scotland
Temperatures dropped to -13C (8.6F) in parts of the UK in the early hours of Thursday, making it the coldest night of winter so far.
The country's lowest temperature was recorded at Loch Glascarnoch, near Garve, in Wester Ross.
Met Office yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place for some parts of Scotland for Thursday and Friday.
More than 430 children are off school in the Highlands due to the weather.
The schools affected are mostly in Wester Ross and Skye.
BBC reporter Davy Shanks posted a video to Twitter showing the River Dee in Aberdeen beginning to freeze after temperatures in the city plunged to minus four.