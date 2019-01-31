Image copyright PA

The potential of using drones to deliver medical supplies to GP surgeries, hospitals and care homes is being investigated in the Highlands.

NHS Highland is working with Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the University of the Highlands and Islands on the project.

The health board said drones could potentially pick up and deliver items across its regions.

NHS Highlands area includes the Caithness, Skye and Argyll.

'Picking up'

The health board said the project, which is based in Inverness, was still in the early stages.

A spokesman said: "They could be used to transport goods and supplies across the region, delivering and picking up items from sites including, but not limited to, GP surgeries, hospitals and care homes."

He said a so-called prior information notice had been issued so that the partnership could have a look at what was currently available, both in terms of the market and the available technology.

In Malawi in Africa drones have been tested for use in supplying medicines along a Humanitarian Drone Testing Corridor.