First hotel for Inverness Airport

A hotel is being constructed on a site next to Inverness Airport using modules manufactured at a factory in Poland.

The 130-bedroom Courtyard by Marriott will be the Highlands airport's first hotel.

It is being developed at the Inverness Airport Business Park (IABP) by Molo Hotels and will be operated by RBH.

The hotel, which will have meetings and fitness facilities, a bar and bistro, is due to open later this year.

Graeme Bell, manager at Inverness Airport, said he believed the hotel would be a "real asset" to the airport and wider region.

He added: "Inverness Airport continues to grow and is playing an ever increasing role in improving connectivity in the Highlands."

The modules are being manufactured in the port city of Gdansk.