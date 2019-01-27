Police in Inverness are investigating after a man was hurt in a collision with a taxi.

The incident happened in a car park in the Hilton area of the city at about 02:00 on Sunday and involved a group of men in their 20s and early 30s.

A disturbance took place inside a black minibus taxi after which one of the men was involved in a collision with the vehicle.

He was treated for non life-threatening injuries in hospital.

Police have asked any witnesses to contact them.