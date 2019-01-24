Image copyright Iain Cameron Image caption Turriff-born Dr Adam Watson wrote extensively about plants and animal life in the Cairngorms

Dr Adam Watson, an ecologist dubbed "Mr Cairngorms", has died at the age of 89.

The scientist studied and wrote extensively about plants and animal life in the Cairngorms.

He received the Fort William Mountain Festival's Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture in 2012 in recognition of his work.

Friend Iain Cameron, a climber and expert on snow in Scotland's hills, said Dr Watson "passed away peacefully" on Wednesday after a short illness.

Paying tribute to the ecologist, Mr Cameron said: "An irreplaceable man to his family, and to Scottish science.

"He will be greatly missed by many."

Dr Watson won awards for his scientific work

Dr Watson, who was born in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, was a well-known figure in Scotland's climbing and hillwalking community.

He climbed extensively in the Cairngorms and in Scotland's other mountain ranges. He also climbed and skied abroad, including in Norway, Lapland, Canada and Alaska.

Dr Watson studied at the University of Aberdeen in the 1950s, gaining a first class honours in zoology and also the department of natural history's MacGillivray Prize.

He gained his PhD in 1956 for his thesis on the Annual Cycle of Rock Ptarmigan, and a second doctorate in 1967 for scientific papers on populations and behaviour of northern animals.