Image copyright Ruaridh Mills Image caption One of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team member Ruaridh Mills' images of Wednesday's rescue

An early morning rescue of an injured climber by a coastguard helicopter on one of Scotland's best known mountains has been captured in images.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team member Ruaridh Mills snapped the operation on Buachaille Etive Mor in Glen Coe on Wednesday.

The powerful search lights on the Inverness Coastguard helicopter can be seen illuminating a mountainside.

Glencoe MRT said they wished the casualty a speedy recovery.

Image copyright Ruaridh Mills Image caption The injured climber and the rest of his party were flown to Fort William

The man, who had dislocated his shoulder, was in a party of four on the mountain. They were flown from where they were about 700m (2,296ft) to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

The party of climbers had been forced to spend the night out on the Munro having set out on their trip on Tuesday morning.

Glencoe MRT thanked the helicopter crew for their assistance.

Buachaille Etive Mor is a mountain 1,022m (3,353ft) in height.

On Saturday, the Glencoe rescue team went to the aid of climber who slipped and fell on icy rocks. He fell about 27m (90ft) on to a ledge.

The team stretchered the injured man to safety.