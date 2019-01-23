Image copyright Handout Image caption The new facilities are planned for the Inverness Campus

Councillors have been asked to give planning permission for a healthcare and life sciences innovation centre in Inverness.

A 28-bed elective care centre, four operating theatres and day case and outpatient facilities have all been proposed for the new building.

NHS Highland is leading the project to have the centre built over three plots at the city's Inverness Campus.

The health board said it hoped to have the site open in 2021.

Highland Council planning officers have recommended that councillors on the local authority's south planning applications committee grant permission.