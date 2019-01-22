Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The Strathpuffer is mostly held in darkness

The 14th annual Strathpuffer 24-hour mountain bike challenge has been held near Strathpeffer in the Highlands.

The event was held on frozen forest tracks near the village at the weekend.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The event is staged on forest tracks near Strathpeffer

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Low temperatures were a feature of this year's Strathpuffer

The majority of the mountain bike endurance event is held in darkness.

Among those taking part was Scottish round-the-world cyclist and adventurer Mark Beaumont.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The race was held at the weekend

Image copyright Paul Campbell

All images copyright of Paul Campbell.